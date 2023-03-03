Fantastic new construction built by Celtic Homes LLC (CCB# 200095) w/ Primary BR on the main lvl! Craftsman style home w/ enviting entry & office as you enter. Open concept LR/Kit./Din. Area w/ vaulted ceiling. Beautiful stacked stone fireplace, quartz counters, SS appl., soft close cust. cabinets, & tile backsplash. Spacious primary BR w/ ext access, full tile shower, tub, & dual vanity. Full laundry rm on main lvl, w/ cov. deck out back. Ductless HP whole house system. Deep tandem garage too!