Fantastic new construction built by Celtic Homes LLC (CCB# 200095) w/ Primary BR on the main lvl! Craftsman style home w/ enviting entry & office as you enter. Open concept LR/Kit./Din. Area w/ vaulted ceiling. Beautiful stacked stone fireplace, quartz counters, SS appl., soft close cust. cabinets, & tile backsplash. Spacious primary BR w/ ext access, full tile shower, tub, & dual vanity. Full laundry rm on main lvl, w/ cov. deck out back. Ductless HP whole house system. Deep tandem garage too!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $679,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several staff members from Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. in Corvallis, walked out during the school day Tuesday, Feb. 21…
A natural space in a North Albany neighborhood is getting more visitors.
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
A passenger died and the driver was injured in a crash Saturday morning when a vehicle turned in front of another near Monroe, south of Corvallis.
WASHINGTON — When the 1996 presidential campaign approached, Bill Clinton faced an uphill struggle to win a second term. His biggest legislati…