4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $669,000

This beautiful home has all you need. Large kitchen w/custom cabinets, lots of counter space & pantry. Vaulted ceilings in the living area. Master on the main floor. Walk in closet, soaking tub & shower. There are 2 more bedrooms & bonus room upstairs. Large covered patio, fully fenced with underground sprinklers. Upgrades include: Extensive stone on front, decorative transition beam between LR & Kitchen, vertical shiplap in master, shiplap in master bath w/ barn door. *Photos are similar too

