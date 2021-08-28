4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $664,245

Amazing Modern Daylight home with 2 covered outdoor living spaced and (2) 19 x 16 Open Concept areas. Premium Corner Lot. Primary Suite on the main plus upgraded laundry and main living areas. Great floor plan design: lower floor bedrooms & family room perfect for active lifestyles, hobbies, generational living and more. Stunning stacked stone to ceiling fireplace and black matte finish hardware throughout add a touch of elegance. Landscaping included. Close of escrow 11.18.21.