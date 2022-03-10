4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $660,000

Croisan mountain beauty! Quality construction with gorgeous updates throughout. Large updated kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, double ovens, quarts countertops with farmhouse sink. Large living room with lots of window views facing West Hills. Newer carpet and laminate flooring throughout. 2 Main Bedrooms with walk-in closets, fully updated bathrooms. Large bonus room with lots of built-ins. Two new large private decks with Trex decking. Large storage area below home with walk in access.