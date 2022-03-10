 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $660,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $660,000

Croisan mountain beauty! Quality construction with gorgeous updates throughout. Large updated kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, double ovens, quarts countertops with farmhouse sink. Large living room with lots of window views facing West Hills. Newer carpet and laminate flooring throughout. 2 Main Bedrooms with walk-in closets, fully updated bathrooms. Large bonus room with lots of built-ins. Two new large private decks with Trex decking. Large storage area below home with walk in access.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News