4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $650,000

Open Sun 4/10 12-3pm. High-end new construction by Boylan Homes. High-end materials & quality craftsmanship. Great room features gorgeous flooring, gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops, large island with eating bar. Primary suite features large walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with tile shower, soaking tub. Main level office or guest bedroom. Covered patio, fenced yard, gated RV parking with hookups. Several more custom-built homes in the coming months. Available now.