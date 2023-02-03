Open Sun 2/5 12-2pm. Main-level living by Boylan Homes. Open plan with designer touches throughout using high-end materials. Great room features gorgeous flooring, gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has quartz counters, island with eating bar. Primary suite features large walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with tile shower. Upstairs features large bedroom with full bathroom (2nd primary). Two-car garage. Gated RV parking. Fully fenced backyard. Must see to appreciate. Ask about other upcoming homes.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $644,900
