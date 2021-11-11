This beautiful home has all you need. Large kitchen with custom cabinets, lots of counter space and a pantry. Vaulted ceilings, Master on the main level with walk in closet, free standing soaking tub and tile shower. Plus 2 full bedrooms upstairs with bonus room. Large covered patio with fully fenced yard and RV pad plus underground sprinklers. Located in desirable Sabre Ridge Estates.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $639,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire at a downtown Lebanon shopping center on Saturday night, Nov. 6, caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage, though it was quickly bro…
Two years after the collision, an Albany man has been arraigned on manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a cyclist as he traveled …
The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2 inches for the Willamette Valley in a 24-hour period, and the Coast Range and Cascade Mountains may get 3-6. Find out when.
Two men have been arrested in Linn County on suspicion of possessing almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth around $2.2 milli…
Linn County is backing out of a deal to buy the former U.S. Bank building in downtown Albany.
Meanwhile, pediatric doses of the coronavirus vaccine were approved, and local clinics are planned.
There's even a treasure hunt with prizes.
Greater Albany Public Schools is offering a base rate salary of $220,000 to superintendent candidates. The question is, how does this rate?
First responders from Linn County and Albany joined in rescue efforts after a woman got stuck in the Santiam River. She was reportedly living …
Even a police-placed digital sign telling residents to 'party smart' was stolen. Events made it tough to increase the 'livability' in the neighborhoods near the university.