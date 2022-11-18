This beautiful home has all you need. Large kitchen w/custom cabinets, lots of counter space & pantry. Vaulted ceilings in the living area. Master on the main floor. Walk in closet, soaking tub & shower. There are 2 more bedrooms & bonus room upstairs. Large covered patio, fully fenced with underground sprinklers. Upgrades include: Extensive stone on front, decorative transition beam between LR & Kitchen, vertical shiplap in master, shiplap in master bath w/ barn door.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $637,000
