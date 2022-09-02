 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $635,000

Incredible Home waiting just for you! Tons of natural light make this home a joy to come to at the end of the day! Gorgeous entry with staircase that opens up to spacious great room. Kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry & island. Den/office or 4th bedroom & full bath on ground floor. Primary bedroom has walk in closet, soaking tub & walk in shower w/dual shower heads. Awesome landscaping, private patio, underground sprinklers & RV pad all on a sweet corner lot!

