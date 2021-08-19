4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $635,000

Pride of ownership in every corner of this beautiful home located in Fairmount. Living room, formal dining, kitchen, breakfast nook, office and half bath on main. Upstairs boasts primary suite, 2 bedrooms with full guest bath and "skybridge" room that passes through to spacious bonus room with balcony. Downstairs has additional family room, full bath and single room that can be used as a bedroom/office/auxiliary room. Grounds are landscaped all around with a back patio area perfect for entertaining.