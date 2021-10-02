 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $618,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $618,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $618,000

Custom built home with exceptionally high quality construction in the heart of Cambridge Heights. Meticulously maintained! Rare 4 car garage with rubberized flooring & ample storage. Kitchen & primary bath have stunning updates incl. walk-in shower, garden tub, dbl vanity. Open concept with formal living area. Unique outdoor covered kitchen with built in grill. Gated & covered boat/RV parking. Amazing backyard with large patio & well maintained landscaping. Easy access to I-5 & downtown Salem.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News