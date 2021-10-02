4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $618,000

Custom built home with exceptionally high quality construction in the heart of Cambridge Heights. Meticulously maintained! Rare 4 car garage with rubberized flooring & ample storage. Kitchen & primary bath have stunning updates incl. walk-in shower, garden tub, dbl vanity. Open concept with formal living area. Unique outdoor covered kitchen with built in grill. Gated & covered boat/RV parking. Amazing backyard with large patio & well maintained landscaping. Easy access to I-5 & downtown Salem.