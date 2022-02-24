Beautiful custom built one owner home in Cambridge! Spacious kitchen opens to dining area and great room with fireplace and wood floors. Oversize primary bedroom & bathroom with handicap amenities on first floor. The primary bathroom has 2 separate sinks and wheelchair accessible shower. Second bedroom also located on the first floor. Private, fenced backyard w/large covered patio & storage shed. Great location on low traffic cul-de-sac in Cambridge Estate! Easy access to I-5, close to shopping
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $599,900
