Affordable Luxury! Barely lived in- still new custom built home with a view in the most desirable area of SE Salem. Open floor plan w/Master Suite on the Main along w/ office with closet /5th bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with all SS appliances & large island. Gas stove ready! Master Suite speaks for itself. All oversized bedroom, with an additional bonus room off of one bedroom upstairs - Great for a hobby room, study space or a second office. Super private and low maintenance yard with drip system upfront.