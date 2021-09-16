4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $579,900

Better than New! Ready to move in 2021 home in Salem's most desirable neighborhood with quality finishes throughout. Quartz countertop in kitchen, S.S appliances and pantry. Vaulted living room with floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace. Large laundry room completed with utility sink. 4 spacious bedrooms + office. Fully fenced with gated RV pad, oversized garage, landscaped yard, sprinklers, and A/C! Home is move in ready waiting for you! Tour today!