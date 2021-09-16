 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $549,900

Beautifully maintained home in sought after S Salemneighborhood. Entry floor includes a BR and a large bonus room with a full bath that could be your dream entertaining or hobby space. Main floor has all the views! Large great room with lovely granite in kitchen, beautiful HW floors, vaulted ceilings and gas FP. Oversized bedrooms incl large primary suite with soaking tub & walk-in closet. Enormous 3 car garage. Easy I5 access for commuters, all the space you need if you WFH, and NOHOA!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News