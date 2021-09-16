4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $549,900

Beautifully maintained home in sought after S Salemneighborhood. Entry floor includes a BR and a large bonus room with a full bath that could be your dream entertaining or hobby space. Main floor has all the views! Large great room with lovely granite in kitchen, beautiful HW floors, vaulted ceilings and gas FP. Oversized bedrooms incl large primary suite with soaking tub & walk-in closet. Enormous 3 car garage. Easy I5 access for commuters, all the space you need if you WFH, and NOHOA!