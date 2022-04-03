 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $515,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $515,900

This two-story home has a classic layout that works well for growing families. The open concept living area is on the first floor and features a modern kitchen, Great Room and dining area, plus a back patio and a small tech room for gadgets. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a comfortable owners suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News