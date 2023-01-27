 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $510,000

Better then new! Custom built single level home with solar panels! Spacious and open main floor living with 4 beds/2 baths. High quality German laminate and luxury Italian tile flooring throughout. Stunning kitchen with gas/stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and custom cabinets. Perfect for entertaining. Smart home thermostat and security system. Covered deck with a fully fenced yard. Room to park RV and RV hook-ups. Located in desirable neighborhood of Cambridge Crest.

