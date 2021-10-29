 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $498,900

Affordable Luxury! Absolutely beautiful new construction home is loaded with amazing finishes and details. Richly designed and now move in ready Breath taking view of Mt Hood. Open floor plan with 9' ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen with Pantry, Master Suite speaks for itself. Large yard with concrete patio out back

