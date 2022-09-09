 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $469,900

New homes in the Legacy Heights neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Zeta plan offers a spacious floor plan with modern finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Exterior yard with deck/patio (lot grade dependent). Estimated completion date to be 12/16/22.

