4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $469,900

Contact us for information on 3-2-1 buy down program to lower your interest rate paid by seller. The Zeta is a 2-level home with 4bed/2.5bath with an open concept and modern finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Finishes chosen for this home. Front yard landscaping only. Rear deck or patio (lot grade dependent). Estimated completion date 1/5/23.

