The Zeta is a 2-level home with 4bed/2.5bath with an open concept and modern finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Finishes chosen for this home. Front yard landscaping only. Rear deck or patio (lot grade dependent). Estimated completion date 1/5/23.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the span of a day, a curb was painted red in a residential neighborhood, but not at the city's blessing. The suspect faces five years in prison.
Albany-based Coastal Farm & Ranch is set to merge with a regional agriculture supply store, more than doubling the stores overseen by Coas…
Flavors of the South are coming to downtown Albany. And it's from a name you may know.
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had someth…
Rains have only compounded the problem, turning a construction zone already beleaguered by methane cleanup into a wetland.
The earliest he could have expected to be released was 2030.
Friends and family members wanted to make sure the judge knew what a hole Matthew Dreyer created in their lives when he left Alexandria Mulrooney “like a bag of garbage.”
The crimes are alleged to have taken placee between 2011 and 2014.
When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediat…
He's alleged to have stabbed the hand of someone staying in his RV. Here's what the accuser said started it.