4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $444,900

10k towards closing costs and/or upgrades with a full price offer on this home only. New homes in the Legacy Heights neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Smith Creek Farm plan 4bed/2.5bath, offers an open concept with farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Alley load garage. Estimated completion date 10/12/22.