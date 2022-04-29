 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $444,900

New homes in the Legacy Heights neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Smith Creek Farm offers a master on main with an open floor plan with farm finishes throughout. Kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz, and SS appliances. Alley load garage. Offer Deadline: 5/3 @2pm. Finishes chosen for this home. Estimated completion date mid/end of August 2022.

