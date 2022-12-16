 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $444,900

Contact us for information on 3-2-1 buy down program to lower your interest rate paid by seller. New homes in the Pringle Creek Community built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Smith Creek Farm is a 2-level home with an open floor plan and farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Fully landscaped. Finishes chosen for this home.

