4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $444,900

10K towards closing costs and/or upgrades with a new full price offer on this home only. New homes in the Legacy Heights neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Smith Creek Farm is a 4bed/2.5bath home, master on main, with farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Alley load garage. Estimated completion is set for 10/5/22.

