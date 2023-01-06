 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $434,900

Only a few homes left. New homes in the Pringle Creek Community built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Smith Creek Farm is a 2-level home with an open floor plan and farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Estimated completion date 1/16/23.

