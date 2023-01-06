Only a few homes left. New homes in the Pringle Creek Community built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Smith Creek Farm is a 2-level home with an open floor plan and farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Estimated completion date 1/16/23.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $434,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Oregon State Police trooper shot a suspect in Albany Monday, Jan. 2 after a highway pursuit.
The crash leads to an arrest of a Lebanon man.
The vibe is decidedly street culture. Yes, that means drug references too.
Investigators found no evidence of criminal activity or foul play.
It all started when a truck slammed into a light pole in downtown before Christmas.
A probable cause affidavit alleges that the suspect told him mom he intended to die of "suicide by cop."
His name was derived from a fictional character in Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Alcohol is suspected. A lot of alcohol.
The latest on Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after terrifying collapse on field; House speaker vote today; and more top headlines
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
During the arraignment, the prosecution alleged the incident was an attempted suicide by cop.