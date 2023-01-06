The Smith Creek Farm offers a master on main 4bed total with 2.5 bath and farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Open concept home with spacious bedrooms. Alley load garage. Landscaped front yard. Move-in Ready Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $434,900
