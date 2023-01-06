 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $434,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $434,900

The Smith Creek Farm offers an open floor plan with the master on main and farm finishes throughout. Spacious 4 bedroom home. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Alley load garage. Front yard landscaping. Move-in Ready Home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News