The Smith Creek Farm offers a master on main 4bed total with 2.5 bath and farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Open concept home with spacious bedrooms. Alley load garage. Landscaped front yard. Move-in Ready Home! Contact us for additional information on our Preferred Lender.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany man with a long history of drug-related crimes has died in state prison for an undisclosed reason, about one year into a nearly thre…
Prepare yourself for country acts and tribute bands.
EUGENE — Pharalynn Dickson walked away from Hayward Field on Saturday having accomplished what she set out to do.
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
Three Linn County nurses were disciplined by the Oregon State Board of Nursing in May.