4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $409,900

New homes in the Pringle Creek Community. The Smith Creek Farm is a 2-evel master on main home with farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Patio, yard, and full landscaping. Estimated completion date to be 1/5/22. Finishes have been ordered for this home.

