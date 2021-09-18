This modern farmhouse in the city is a 2021 remodel that looks like beautifully designed new construction. From a complete interior electric rewire to all new plumbing and sewer, this home is beautifully designed and functionally updated. New: flooring, siding, paint inside and out, windows, roof and deck. Kitchen includes stylish grey cabinetry, quartz counters and large pantry. Primary suite with lots of light, walk in closet and fully updated bathroom. Indoor laundry. Garage has alley access.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kerri Tatum, the secondary education director of Greater Albany Public Schools, submitted her letter of resignation last Thursday morning to i…
- Updated
All lanes of Interstate 5 in Salem are closed at the D Street overpass “for a law enforcement action,” according to a flash alert by the Orego…
- Updated
The FBI has arrested an Albany man for allegedly threatening an Oregon public official regarding COVID-19 vaccines and other matters.
- Updated
A prominent Corvallis builder of student housing is facing a city violation order that might require significantly reworking a new unit built …
- Updated
A "bid-rigging" scheme dreamed up by a New York money manager bilked millions out of Oregon's pension program, state officials allege.
- Updated
Christopher Paul Hanson-Eilers, 30, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Sunday after a traffic crash at the intersection of West Airport Road and South …
- Updated
Linn County has a new undersheriff who is the first female selected to fill the role. The new second-in-command for the Linn County Sheriff's …
- Updated
Four out of the five previous Greater Albany Public Schools board members reached settlements on Sept. 8 regarding the two ethics complaints t…
- Updated
A Lebanon man was arrested on Monday for sex crimes committed against multiple victims.
- Updated
Two Benton County residents have been added to Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll, according to the Oregon Health Authority.