4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $389,900

Beautiful 2021 remodel that looks like new construction. From a complete interior electric rewire to all new plumbing and sewer, this home is beautifully designed and functionally updated. New: flooring, siding, paint inside and out, windows, roof and deck. Kitchen includes stylish grey cabinetry, quartz counters and large pantry. Primary suite with lots of light, walk in closet and fully updated bathroom. Indoor laundry. One car garage.

