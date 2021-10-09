Beautiful 2021 remodel that looks like new construction. From a complete interior electric rewire to all new plumbing and sewer, this home is beautifully designed and functionally updated. New: flooring, siding, paint inside and out, windows, roof and deck. Kitchen includes stylish grey cabinetry, quartz counters and large pantry. Primary suite with lots of light, walk in closet and fully updated bathroom. Indoor laundry. One car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Albany man convicted of first-degree manslaughter for running over and killing his wife in a drunk driving crash has been sentenced to 10 y…
Monday morning headlines: Ex-Facebook manager says company 'chooses profit over safety'; 'Pandora' records show how powerful shield assets; a recap of Sunday's NFL action. Get caught up.
- Updated
Eight new COVID-related deaths were recorded over the weekend in Oregon, including two from Linn County.
- Updated
Linn County had seven new deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, and its pandemic death toll surpassed 100, climbing to 106.
- Updated
The Wiley Creek Community retirement home in Sweet Home was sold last week by Samaritan Health Services to Mosaic Management, part of an ongoi…
- Updated
West Albany High won the defensive and special teams phases and thus the game against Lebanon on Thursday night.
- Updated
Patricia Parr became homeless in 2017. She was working as an in-home caretaker in Clatsop County when a fire broke out, destroying the residen…
- Updated
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and you and your family members should get the jab for your own safety and the health and economic w…
- Updated
Pacific Power, economic development officials and local electric bicycle dealers have joined forces to put electric bikes into the hands of lo…
- Updated
The game clock at RedHawks Stadium read 8:05 in the fourth quarter Friday night when South Albany took possession at its own 28, having stoppe…