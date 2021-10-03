4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $374,900

In Sunnyridge! Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath single level home located on low traffic cul-de-sac! Spacious kitchen opens to dining area & family room with fireplace. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dual fuel oven/range. Rooftop solar panels provide low cost energy ? per seller average around $12 per month! Custom paver driveway; room for RV/boat parking! Fenced backyard with garden area! The home is located in the excellent, highly sought after Schirle & Sprague Scho