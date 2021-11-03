 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,850,000

Stunning one of a kind estate in a gated community! Two stocked ponds, fully manicured landscape, in a peaceful serene setting. Luxury finishes throughout w/ make this truly one of a kind. Large entry w/ high end tile, water fountain, & hand painted details. Rich wood cabinets, wet bar perfect for hosting gatherings, an eat in nook, & peaceful views. The home also feat. a movie theater, dual living, covered patio w/ outdoor kitchen, water falls, fruit plants, & beautiful landscaping.

