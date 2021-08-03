4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,650,000

Built in 2007, 2.8 acres with privacy set in Chinook Estates. Views! Unobstructed & unparalleled views of all the major Cascade Mountains, city lights of Salem & beyond. 4,835 sq. ft., custom built Kaufman Home, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, open living style with large rooms, geothermal heating & cooling, all the high end amenities possible. Pristine & immaculate inside & out. HOA $300 per year.