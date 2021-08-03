 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,650,000

Built in 2007, 2.8 acres with privacy set in Chinook Estates. Views! Unobstructed & unparalleled views of all the major Cascade Mountains, city lights of Salem & beyond. 4,835 sq. ft., custom built Kaufman Home, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, open living style with large rooms, geothermal heating & cooling, all the high end amenities possible. Pristine & immaculate inside & out. HOA $300 per year.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News