Welcome Home... Your newer luxury custom built home sits on a 2.18 Acre Lot where you can enjoy the outdoors in a private setting. With 3,535sqft your home is designed to feel spacious and open with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a bonus room, an office, mudroom, and your laundry room is equipped to have 2 washers and dryers. Your attached 3 car garage has 935sqft. Solar Panels included!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,500,000
