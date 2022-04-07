4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,398,900

View! Huge wall of windows and deck facing south valley view! Master on main. Welcoming entry to open living/formal dining/kitchen w/granite countertops, JennAir cooktop on island, double dishwasher. Enticing office w/wall of built ins. Finished basement w/4th bed full bath. Huge family room w/wet bar and granite counters. 1485 Sq ft unfinished areas waiting for your needs. Huge heated workshop for your big project or RV and Boat! More pictures is coming soon!