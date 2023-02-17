To be built: single-story home nestled in the heart of charming Philomath. Quality features and finishes throughout including oak hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, freestanding soak tub, beautiful granite and quartz countertops, laundry room with sink and cabinets, oversized garage, AC, Trex Deck and multipurpose bonus room above the garage complete with half bath and mini-split for separate climate control!
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $647,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's still a way to contact Lebanon police in case of an emergency.
One man is dead and another injured after a car collided head-to-head with an oncoming vehicle Friday evening, Feb. 10, near Corvallis, appare…
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Sweet Home police initially arrested him in July. His victim was younger than 14.
It’s still unclear why thousands of cell and internet service users were abruptly cut off from communication Tuesday in central and eastern Li…