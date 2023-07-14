Lovely 5 bd.2.5 home with spacious living. Impressive coved archways greet you and opens to the gourmet kitchen. Soft close white cabinets,pantry, island, eating bar, pendant lites,quartz countertops. Gas Fireplace w/mantle in Living. Vaulted Master suite ,ceiling fan, tub,walk in shower, large walk in closet. Inside Utility. Lg. bedroom on main level. Smart cabinet with internet throughout. Fenced yard, sprinklers, RV parking, 3 car garage. Beautiful home ready and priced to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $645,000
