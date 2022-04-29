 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $599,999

EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY in a beautiful neighborhood of new homes w/ unobstructed views from Atop the property overlooking the cascades! Possibility to semi customize floor plans, floors, countertops, finishes, color, etc. Watch your home be built from the ground up! Quality craftsmen style homes w/ top quality finishes. High ceilings, quartz countertops, engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, deck, high efficiency systems.

