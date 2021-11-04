4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $524,900

$5K towards Buyer Close Costs or Free AC w/Full Price Offer and able to close by 12/31/21. New Construction The JACKSON. Efficient open flr plan, 9 ft ceilings w/fans in great rm & mstr. Laminate flrs, wd wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, GA range, craftsman-style cabs w/crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, A/C Ready wiring & line-set. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. *Veterans Get Free Frig. **Windows in Gar Door