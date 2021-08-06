New Construction - The JACKSON by Chad E. Davis Construction. Efficient open flr plan, 9 ft ceilings w/fans in great rm & mstr. Laminate flrs, wood wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, A/C Ready wiring & line-set. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Front Yard Landscaped with UGS. *Veterans Get Free Frig. **Windows in Gar Door
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools has resigned effective Sept. 22, citing a lack of trust in the district…
SWEET HOME — The Oregon Jamboree, wrapping up in Sweet Home today, brings a lot of business to the Linn County community. It also brings all t…
SWEET HOME — The Willamette Valley county that has the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
- Updated
A tiny house project in Albany for up to 27 homes is one step closer to reality with the award of a $600,000 state grant.
Several Dems urged Kevin McCarthy to apologize to Speaker Nancy Pelosi or quit after audio surfaced of him saying it would be "hard not to hit her."
- Updated
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission will proceed with a full investigation of a complaint filed against Greater Albany Public Schools alle…
- Updated
Oregon reported the highest single-day caseload of new COVID-19 infections in months, it was reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority. …
The very first physician ever hired by Samaritan Health Services — a doctor who was part of a team that won a Nobel Peace Prize in the 1980s —…
- Updated
Effective Aug. 3, all Benton County employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings in any indoor county facility.
Rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died, according to a social media post by the child's mother over the weekend.