Welcome to phase 2B of Millpond Crossing featuring 20 new homes! Lot 32 "Hemlock" floorplan is a spacious, 2100 sq ft home with the following included features: granite counters, under mount sinks throughout including bathrooms and kitchen, LVP flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Garage door opener and backyard landscaping are also included. (Washer/Dryer not included). Dual zone heating and cooling system. Siding is LP Smartside. Move in ready upon close of escrow! This is the model home.
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $450,000
