 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $450,000

Welcome to phase 2B of Millpond Crossing featuring 20 new homes! Lot 66 "Hemlock" floorplan is a spacious, 2100 sq ft home with the following included features: granite counters, under mount sinks throughout including bathrooms and kitchen, LVP flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Garage door opener and backyard landscaping are also included. (Washer/Dryer not included). Dual zone heating and cooling system. Siding is LP Smartside. Photo is a representation of the home to be built.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News