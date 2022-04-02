What makes this Century home so appealing? Strong bones such as original wooden floors/stairs, covered porches, original windows mingled with loving ownership and modern touches as engineered counters w/ an integrated lifetime sink tucked under a new roof? Is the allure in the genes or in the well-maintained gas furnace, new water heater, upgraded insulation or the unfinished basement w/ storage galore? Or is it in the 2 car garage/shop with room above? Whatever it is: Happy 100th Birthday! (and many more!)
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man had a single tattoo on his left shoulder of a cross.
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
Lebanon's Breeden Family Farms/B.F.F. Nursery is venturing into vegetable starts with a farm stand the Breeden family hopes will help the comm…
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Learn how the BA.2 subvariant is moving in the state.
Thomas Radley has been in a hospital bed for entirely way too many days, recovering between courses of chemotherapy drugs that pale his skin and kill his hair and hold back the exceedingly rare cancer that metastasized in his back.
An Eagle Creek motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Stayton the morning of Friday, March 26, according to a news release from the Linn Coun…
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old allegedly involved in the Feb. 9 assault of a 13-year-old.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…