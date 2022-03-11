Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome to Millpond Crossing! PH 2 is underway! Beautiful new construction homes/9 floor plans available. Floor plans feature open space living/front yard landscape/fiber cement siding/easy care laminate wood flooring/SS appliances/soft close cabinets & drawers/granite slab counters/mini-split heat/cool syst/FP & ring doorbell. Photos are of a previously built home and for example only. Actual colors/features will vary.
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $330,000
