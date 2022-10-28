Stunning home in Wren Hill Estates. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home sits towards the top of the hill with beautiful mountain views. Spacious open floor plan with primary living on the main floor. Hardwood floors and designer interior finishes throughout. Luxury master with own patio, walk in closet, and bathroom with digital plumbing controls, heated tile, and clawfoot tub. Upstairs is an open bonus area with wet bar, bathroom, and private room. 3,000SF shop, fire sprinkler, lawn irrig, and 20gpm well. Must See!
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $1,300,000
