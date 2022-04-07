 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $825,000

Custom 2002 built, 1-owner home on 5.20 acres very close to Monmouth. Newer 2-story home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Central vac system. Main bedroom on 1st floor, plus office on 1st floor. Living room, family room and formal dining room. Natural cherry cabinets in kitchen & bathroom. Three more bedroom on 2nd floor and extra bonus room- 11'.2" x 22'.10" (still needs, mud, texture & paint) above garage NOT included in sq footage. Several out buildings, built 2004, 2016, 2018, for numerous uses.

