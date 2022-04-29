NEW CONSTRUCTION by Quiroz Homes. Open & bright floorplan with dual master suites: 4bed, 3bath for a total of 1,921 ft.². Living areas with LVP flooring, bedrooms carpet, 9ft ceilings throughout, gas fireplace. Primary master suite with shower and soaker tub, 2nd master suite with full bath. Kitchen with soft close cabinets & drawers, granite counter tops. Front & rear landscaped yard, fence & underground sprinklers. 2car garage. Central a/c. Room for RV(upgrade to concrete optional). July completion.
4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When police pulled her over for blowing a stop sign, she reportedly told them, her "daughter is no longer alive," according to court paperwork.
The Department of Environmental Quality alleges the company had barrels of unknown substances. Prompted by a visit, the company then determined it was hazardous, says the DEQ.
In court paperwork, both the divorcing husband and Oregon Department of Human Services sounded the alarm on the suspect's potential mental health issues.
An Albany woman was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder regarding the death of her 3-year-old child, according …
The new Knife River training facility in Albany promises to give workers from a variety of industries a place to hone their skills and learn f…
The suspects fled, with one hiding in a stranger's home.
After asbestos was removed from the flooring over spring break, a stinky odor remained. Teachers and parents say it caused these health concerns.
It's alleged the suspect hit someone, then backed over him, hitting him again.
The victim appeared in court and had this to say.
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidates spar over policy, debate rules