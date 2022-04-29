4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $524,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION by Quiroz Homes. Open & bright floorplan with dual master suites: 4bed, 3bath for a total of 1,921 ft.². Living areas with LVP flooring, bedrooms carpet, 9ft ceilings throughout, gas fireplace. Primary master suite with shower and soaker tub, 2nd master suite with full bath. Kitchen with soft close cabinets & drawers, granite counter tops. Front & rear landscaped yard, fence & underground sprinklers. 2car garage. Central a/c. Room for RV(upgrade to concrete optional). July completion.